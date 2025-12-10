Zamfara Gov’s Wife Congratulates Remi Tinubu Over Installation As Gbogbo Ile Oodua

Wife of Zamfara State Governor, Hajiya Huriyya Dauda Lawal, has extended her heartfelt congratulations to the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on her installation as Yeye Asiwaju Gbogbo Ile Oodua in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Contained in a statement by the Press Secretary to the Governor’s wife, Rabi Yusuf and made available to NewTelegraph in Gusau, Zamfara State capital, said the installation was part of the activities marking the 10th Coronation Anniversary of the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, which attracted traditional rulers, senior government officials, and other dignitaries from across the country.

In her remarks, Huriyya Dauda Lawal described the honour bestowed on Senator Oluremi as well deserved, noting that it reflects her consistent commitment to national development, support for women and contributions to strengthening families and communities through various humanitarian and policy-driven initiatives.

Huriyya further commended the Ooni of Ife for selecting Senator Oluremi Tinubu for the revered title, describing his decision as a clear recognition of her leadership, influence and longstanding service to the nation. According to her, the choice indicates the pivotal role of traditional institutions in acknowledging meaningful public service.

The Zamfara First Lady, Huriyya Dauda, also praised the Ooni’s broader efforts in preserving Nigeria’s cultural heritage and promoting unity through traditional leadership.

The ceremony highlighted the depth of Yoruba culture and highlighted the lasting relevance of traditional institutions in fostering national cohesion and pride.

The event was attended by prominent traditional leaders, including the Sultan of Sokoto, the Olu of Warri and the Soun of Ogbomoso, among others, who converged to celebrate the Ooni’s 10th coronation anniversary and Senator Tinubu’s installation.