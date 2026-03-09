Zamfara Governor, Deputy Dump PDP For APC

Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, 9 March, 2026.

Lawal defected from the PDP alongside his deputy Mani Mallam Mummuni ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The defection was announced in Gusau, the state capital, when the deputy governor spoke on behalf of the governor, confirming the complete defection of the state’s executive leadership to the APC.

According to the announcement, the move came after extensive consultations with political stakeholders, local leaders, and supporters who advised a political realignment to ensure greater unity, stability, and cooperation with the Federal Government, particularly to address security challenges and accelerate development in the North‑West state.

The defection ceremony included the symbolic removal of the PDP flag from the Zamfara State Government House, underscoring the definitive break with the opposition party.