Zamfara Gov To Prosecute Killers Of Islamic Scholar

Governor Dauda Lawal, of Zamfara State, has assured the Family of the Slain Islamic Scholar, that his Government will followed to it’s conclusion the full prosecution of those behind his killings.

The Governor said this while paying a condolence visit to the Family over the killing of the community’s chief Imam.

Sheikh Abubakar Hassan Mada was murdered by a suspected group of Vigilantes last week in Mada town, Gusau local government in Zamfara State.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that Governor Lawal performed the Juma’at prayer at the Mada central mosque.

According to the statement, the governor offered condolences to the family of the late Sheikh Abubakar Hassan Mada, the district head, and the community.

During his address to the Juma’at congregation, Governor Lawal promised to do everything he could to ensure justice for the unfortunate incident.