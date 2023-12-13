Zamfara Gov Symphathizes With People Of Zurmi Over Bandits’ Attacks

…commends troops

Governor Dauda Lawal has sympathized with communities affected by recent bandit attacks and commended the troops for their efforts.

There are several positive reports of the elimination of scores of bandit kingpins in Zamfara and other forests of the Northwest.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, Governor Lawal expressed deep concern over the recent attacks in the Zurmi local government area.

He said that despite the attacks by the bandits, positive reports indicated the elimination of notorious leaders of the bandits operating in Zamfara State.

The statement read in parts: “Zamfara State Government is deeply concerned over the recent attacks in communities across the state, particularly in Zurmi, Maru, and Tsafe local government areas.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to all the people of the Zurmi local government area, especially families and relatives of those who lost their loved ones.

“The state government will provide assistance and emergency relief materials to the affected people. We want to assure the people of Zamfara that we are fully committed to ensuring their safety.

“We are aware of the sacrifice of the security forces in their efforts to protect the people’s lives. The State Government will provide them with all the necessary logistics and support to fight against banditry. We will not rest until Zamfara is completely secure.”

Governor Lawal further commended the efforts of the security forces for neuneutralizingores of leaders of the bandit groups across the state.

“We have received positive reports of the progress made by troops in the fight against banditry in Zamfara State. The security forces’ efforts and sacrifices are commendable. We must all support and pray for them.

“According to security reports, the troops have eliminated Kachalla Ali Kawaje, the bandit kingpin who masterminded the abduction of students of the Federal University Gusau.

“The successful elimination of bandit kingpins in various locations, including Danjibga, ‘Yar tsakuwa forests, Munhaye forests, Kauran Zomo forest, Dansadau Forest, and Akuzo village, has been reported.

“Some of the bandit leaders that were neuneutralizedclude Kachalla Jafaru, Kachalla Barume, Kachalla Shehu, Tsoho, Kachalla Yellow Mai Buhu, Yellow Sirajo, and Kachalla Dan Muhammadu.

“Others are Kachalla Makasko, Sanda, Abdulbasiru Ibrahim, Mai Wagumbe, Kachalla Begu, Kwalfa, Ma’aikaci, Yellow Hassan, Umaru Na Bugala, Isyaka Gwarnon Daji, Iliya Babban Kashi, Auta Dan Mai Jan Ido, Yahaya Dan Shama.”