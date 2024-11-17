Zamfara Gov Swears In Newly Elected LG Chairmen

Share

Following the just concluded Local Government election in Zamfara State, the Governor of the state, Dauda Lawal on Sunday swore in the newly elected Chairmen who emerged as winners.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) swept all the chairmanship and councillorship positions in the state.

Following their victory at the poll, the winners were issued certificates of return by the Chairman of the state Independent Electoral Commission, Bala Aliyu Gusau which was immediately followed by the swearing-in.

Speaking during the swearing-in, Lawal thanked the state Independent Electoral Commission for conducting a credible, free, and fair local government election.

The governor who described himself as a strong advocate of local government autonomy says he is committed to ensuring that the local governments remain autonomous so that they would be more effective in developing their respective areas.

Lawal further called on them to support his administration in executing his seven-point agenda.

