Zamfara Gov Sets Up Security Trust Fund To End Banditry

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has reiterated his commitment to ending the spate of banditry and other criminal activities that has plagued the State.

Lawal disclosed this on Wednesday while inaugurating a 21-member Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Zamfara State Security Trust Fund.

Governor Lawal in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the Security Trust Fund was created to gather funds and aid the government’s efforts in tackling the current menace of insecurity in the State.

He added that the Board of the Security Trust Fund has former Inspector General of Police, MD Abubakar, as chairman and Dr. Hamza Muhammad as administrative secretary.

While inaugurating the board, Governor Lawal said that establishing the Security Trust Fund was informed by the need to mobilise resources to support efforts in addressing the persistent challenge of insecurity and related issues in the state.

“The decision to establish the Trust Fund was motivated by the recognition that the security situation in the State, along with its attendant consequences, has become a matter of grave concern not only to the Government and citizens of Zamfara State but also to the entire nation.

“Over the years, the criminal activities have led to the tragic loss of thousands of lives and the destruction of billions of naira worth of means of livelihood in the state. Moreover, it has severely weakened our economy, causing significant repercussions in vital sectors such as agriculture, education, health, and commerce.

“Consequently, it is evident that we have to widen our horizons in the quest for viable and enduring solutions to the issue,” he stated.

The governor further said that to guarantee prudence and effectiveness in discharging the Board’s duties and responsibilities, he has meticulously appointed individuals with a proven track record of integrity to be in charge of the Trust Fund.

“Many of them come from backgrounds in security with broad experience in public service and private sectors. The board comprises MD Abubakar, Mni, CFR Rtd Inspector General of Police as chairman.

“Board members are the Emir of Anka, Col Bala Mande (Rtd), Brig. Gen. Abdulkadir Gummi, Brig. Gen. L.B. Mohammed, Ambassador Bello Anka, Mrs Lubnah Muhammad Gusau, Faruku Sambo Gusau, State Chairman, Local Security Outfit, Rep. of Ministry of Justice, Rep. of Ministry for Internal Security, Rep. of Ministry of Finance, Rep. Min. for Local Govt & Chieftaincy Affairs, Rep. of State Bureau for Public Procurement.

“Others are Rep. of Nigeria Police Force, Rep. of Armed Forces, Rep. of Department of State Service, Rep. of Nig. Security and Civil Defense Corps, Rep. of Religious Institution, Abubakar Shehu, and Dr. Hamza Muhammad and Administrative Secretary,” he explained.

In his remarks, the chairman of the Board, former IGP MD Abubakar, urged the people of Zamfara State to work together to overcome security challenges.

“We are doing this for the future of Zamfara State. We must all come together to support this fund with the little we can. There is no time for sleeping now; we have to wake up.

“I want to reassure you about our commitment; we shall do our best regarding safety and security,” Abubakar stated.