Zamfara Gov Right To Join APC – Datti

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caucus in the North-West has said that the governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Dauda Lawal, took a very bold decision by joining the party, noting that his political future is guaranteed under the ruling party.

In a statement by the National Vice Chairman (North West), Hon. Garba Datti Muhammad, the party said Governor Lawal has now aligned himself with the progressives at the centre.

The statement added that the Zamfara State governor is in the right place, saying the APC protects the rights of both its old and new members as well as gives them the enabling playing ground to thrive politically.

Hon. Datti was particularly elated that Governor Dauda Lawal joined the APC with thousands of his supporters and loyalists, describing their action as being “Done in the best interest of the people of Zamfara State.”

“We, the APC family in the Northwest, are glad to welcome Governor Dauda Lawal to our fold. We are not surprised that the governor took the bold step to align with the centre in recognition of the tremendous achievements of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, administration under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“It is an open secret that our region, the North-West, has enjoyed unprecedented support from the APC-led administration. No wonder the entire seven states in the North-West are in the firm grip of the APC. From Kaduna to Kano to Katsina to Jigawa to Kebbi to Sokoto and now Zamfara, the APC enjoys massive support of the people.

“Our party is a home to all, and we need a forward-looking politician like Governor Dauda Lawal with us. We want all hands to be on deck to move Nigeria forward,” the APC National Vice Chairman (North-West) said.