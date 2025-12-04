Zamfara Gov Presents N861bn 2026 Budget

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal on Thursday presented a proposed N861 billion budget for the 2026 fiscal year to the Zamfara State House of Assembly, describing it as a roadmap for transformation and a declaration that the state will rise stronger.

The 2026 budget allocates N714 billion (83%) for capital expenditure and N147.28 billion (17%) for recurrent expenditure, reflecting a commitment to fiscal discipline and strategic development. The budget provides N65 billion for education, N87 billion for health, N86 billion for agriculture, N45 billion for public order and safety, N22 billion for environmental protection, and N17 billion for social protection.

Governor Lawal emphasized that the budget aligns with his administration’s Six-Point Rescue Agenda, which prioritizes security, agricultural modernization, healthcare, education, infrastructural renewal, and empowerment of youth, women, and vulnerable populations.

He noted that the recurrent expenditure remains well below the international benchmark of 60% of total spending, ensuring operational obligations are met without compromising development goals. The capital expenditure plan underscores a historic commitment to rebuilding infrastructure, enhancing security, revitalizing agriculture, and expanding opportunities for youth.

Governor Lawal further highlighted that achieving these objectives requires political will, government commitment, and the cooperation of the State Assembly, urging legislators to support the budget as a shared roadmap for progress.

“The 2026 Budget of Stability and Growth is more than numbers; it is a contract with the people and a declaration that Zamfara State will rise stronger, more united, and more determined than ever,” he said.

The budget proposal, totaling N861.337 billion, is now before the House for deliberation and approval.