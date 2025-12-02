New Telegraph

December 2, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 2, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Zamfara Gov, Ooni,…

Zamfara Gov, Ooni, Falana, Others To Attend 13th GAH Awards

Prominent leaders from across Nigeria and beyond are expected to grace the 13th GAH Awards & Business Summit, scheduled to hold on December 12, at Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos.

The organisers confirmed that top dignitaries, including Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, Dr Babatope Agbeyo, the Founder and Chairman of the Cornfield Group, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and Reverend Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi, General Overseer of the Love of Christ Generation Church, among others.

Speaking at the press conference to unveil the event, the Founder of the GAH Awards, Dr. Kelechi Oghene, said the gathering marks “the beginning of another defining chapter in our commitment to shaping a more innovative, more inclusive, and more sustainably driven Africa.”

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

she noted that the annual summit has grown into a respected Pan-African platform that brings together leaders whose work shapes governance, enterprise, advocacy, and social progress across the continent.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Group Debunks Allegations Against NDPHC MD, Defends Performance
Read Next

World AIDS Day: HIV Prevalence Rate In Nasarawa Hits 2.0%