Zamfara Gov, Ooni, Falana, Others To Attend 13th GAH Awards

Prominent leaders from across Nigeria and beyond are expected to grace the 13th GAH Awards & Business Summit, scheduled to hold on December 12, at Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos.

The organisers confirmed that top dignitaries, including Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, Dr Babatope Agbeyo, the Founder and Chairman of the Cornfield Group, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and Reverend Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi, General Overseer of the Love of Christ Generation Church, among others.

Speaking at the press conference to unveil the event, the Founder of the GAH Awards, Dr. Kelechi Oghene, said the gathering marks “the beginning of another defining chapter in our commitment to shaping a more innovative, more inclusive, and more sustainably driven Africa.”

she noted that the annual summit has grown into a respected Pan-African platform that brings together leaders whose work shapes governance, enterprise, advocacy, and social progress across the continent.