Zamfara Gov Not Playing Role To End Insecurity, Says Matawalle

The Minister of State for Defense, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has lamented Governor Dauda Lawal’s of Zamfara State deliberate refusal to pay his contributions towards crushing banditry and other criminal activities in the state.

Matawalle made the accusation while briefing journalists at his Maradun hometown, where he met with members of the APC and the teeming supporters who paid him Sallah homage yesterday.

The minister disclosed that, the federal government has improved the welfare and equipped the military personnel with all needed category of weapons capable of ending the banditry before the year 2025 elapsed as directed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Matawalle said: “The problem we are still battling with is lack of needed support and cooperation from the Governor Dauda Lawal as our gallant troops were not provided with even accommodation which would operate as camps and magazines.

