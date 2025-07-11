Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to reducing the rising number of out-of-school children across the state.

The governor made this pledge during the official launch of the Zamfara State Pilot School Feeding Programme, held Thursday evening at Dan-Turai Primary School in the state capital, Gusau.

In his address, Governor Lawal emphasized that the school feeding initiative is a strategic intervention designed to boost enrollment, retention, and transition rates among school-aged children in Zamfara.

“This programme marks a significant milestone in our efforts to reform the education sector and ensure every child in Zamfara has access to quality education,” he stated.

“It is not only a tool to fight hunger and malnutrition but also a vital component of our broader agenda to increase school enrollment and reduce the number of out-of-school children.”

The governor highlighted ongoing partnerships with key development organizations, including the World Bank through the AGILE programme and UNICEF, in the state’s education reform efforts.

He revealed that the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, in collaboration with UNICEF, has established a technical committee comprising agency heads and stakeholders tasked with identifying out-of-school children across all 14 local government areas and facilitating their reintegration into the formal education system.

Governor Lawal also disclosed that two non-governmental organizations—FINPACT Development Foundation and the International Center for Economic Development—have committed to supporting the pilot feeding programme. FINPACT will sponsor meals for 1,000 pupils across Gusau, Maru, Anka, and Talatar Mafara, while the International Center for Economic Development will provide school meals for 3,300 pupils in Gusau, Talatar Mafara, and Shinkafi.

He called on other stakeholders and development partners to deepen their support, stating, “This initiative must go beyond emergency intervention. We need sustainable, long-term collaborations that will strengthen our capacity to deliver inclusive and quality education. Together, we can make Zamfara State a shining example in the fight against educational deprivation.”

The pilot school feeding programme is expected to serve as a foundational model for future state-wide implementations aimed at improving educational outcomes and addressing child welfare challenges in Zamfara State.