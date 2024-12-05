Zamfara: Gov Lawal Presents N545b 2025 Proposed Budget

Share

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has presented before the State House of Assembly, the 2025 budget estimate which covers a total of N545,014,575,000.00 for both recurrent and capital expenditures.

Governor Lawal informed the members of the assembly that, the recurrent expenditure amounted to N151,680,000,000.00, which is 28% of the total expenditure, and will essentially cover personnel costs, including the N70,000 minimum wage increment, pensions, gratuities, and provision for new employees.

Additionally, other recurrent costs and debt servicing are prioritised to maintain the smooth functioning of government operations. On the other hand, capital expenditure, which accounts for 72% of the budget, is 393,334,575,000.00.

The Governor further explained that, out of the total estimate, N112,855,094,440.00, representing 20.71%, is earmarked for the administration sector which encompasses areas such as Religious Affairs, Information and Culture, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Assembly Matters, Civil Service, Cabinet Affairs, and General Services.

According to him, ”The Economic Sector, which comprises Agriculture, Commerce, Industries and Tourism, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development, Budget and planning and Finance, will receive the sum of N253,239,622,000.00, representing 46.46% of the total budget.

”The Social Sector comprises Education, Health, Youth and Sports Development, Women and Social Development, Environment, and Natural Resources. The Sum of N170,164,398,560.00, representing 31.22%, is set aside for this sector. Education and Health, being the most critical components of the sector, receive the highest allocation of 14.62% and 11.77%, respectively.

”The Law and Justice Sector is allocated the sum of N8,755,460,000.00 while some major capital projects are to be executed in the year 2025. Mr. Speaker, Honourable Members, distinguished personalities, having reflected on 2024 as a year of prosperity and challenges for our dear state,

”I would like to mention some of the major projects that we intend to execute in the year 2025 in continuation of our transformative agenda of building a new Zamfara State which includes the completion of Gusau International Airport. In addition to the completion of the airport project, we intend to provide a dual-carriage access road to the airport”, Governor Lawal has stressed.

Share

Please follow and like us: