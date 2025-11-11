Zamfara: Gov Lawal Loses Political Godfather, IMAD, To APC

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the defection of Alhaji Bashir Adamu, popularly known as “IMAD,” a major political godfather and 2023 gubernatorial campaign sponsor of Governor Dauda Lawal, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday in Gusau by the APC Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau.

According to the statement, Alhaji IMAD, who is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Imad Petroleum Nigeria Limited, met privately with the Zamfara APC leader and Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, in Abuja to formally announce his defection. He is expected to make a public declaration during Matawalle’s visit to the state on Thursday.

IMAD cited the PDP’s lack of focus and poor leadership under Governor Dauda Lawal as reasons for his decision, lamenting the ruling party’s failure to deliver on its campaign promises and provide effective governance in the state.

He revealed that he would be joined by hundreds of his supporters, adding that more PDP stalwarts were preparing to defect to the APC soon.

“The APC leadership under Dr. Matawalle and former Governor Abdulaziz Yari is uniting the party into a formidable force that every politician will appreciate and trust ahead of 2027,” IMAD said.

In his response, Dr. Matawalle expressed delight over IMAD’s defection, describing him as a political heavyweight whose influence extends across Zamfara and beyond.

He stated that the influx of prominent leaders from opposition parties, particularly the PDP, was a clear sign that the APC was on course to reclaim power in the state come 2027.

“We are grateful to God for bringing into the APC such an influential figure as Alhaji IMAD. He and his supporters are already bona fide members and will be treated equally with others, without segregation,” Matawalle added.