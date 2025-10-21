Zamfara Gov Launches Nutrition Council, Flags Off Nat’l Nutrition 774 Initiative

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, on Tuesday inaugurated the State Council on Nutrition and officially launched the Nutrition 774 Initiative, describing malnutrition as not only a health crisis but also an economic barrier and a serious threat to human capital development.

Speaking at the launch in Gusau, the governor said the Nutrition 774 Initiative is a community-driven and multi-sectoral programme designed to improve nutrition outcomes across Nigeria’s 774 local government areas. He explained that the newly established State Council on Nutrition will oversee and coordinate sustainable nutrition activities across Zamfara.

Governor Lawal said the initiative represents a major step toward transforming public health in the state by prioritizing the welfare of children.

“We cannot build a secure, resilient, and prosperous Zamfara on a foundation of poor nutrition. An investment in the first 1,000 days of a child’s life is the single most significant investment we can make in this state’s future,” he said.

He emphasized that the Nutrition 774 (N774) Initiative is timely and essential because of its community-based and multi-sectoral nature, linking nutrition to health, agriculture, education, social protection, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH).

“By focusing on strengthening our local nutrition efforts and empowering our women, the N774 Initiative aligns with our state’s ‘Rescue Agenda’. To that end, I am proud to announce that we have formally constituted the Zamfara State Council on Nutrition and our full commitment to the N774 Initiative,” Lawal added.

The governor said the State Council, comprising key commissioners and sector leaders, has full authority to set policy directions, coordinate efforts, and monitor all nutrition-related activities.

He tasked the council with driving the Nutrition 774 Initiative across all 14 local government areas of Zamfara, stressing that the launch represents a call to action for all stakeholders.

“To our partners in the national team, we are ready to work and rely on your support to build our local teams’ capacity for a smooth rollout. My administration is committed to providing leadership and resources to ensure the success and sustainability of the N774 Initiative in Zamfara State,” he said.

Earlier, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Health, Mrs. Uju Rochas Anwukah, commended Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration for its strong performance in the health sector.

She explained that the Nutrition 774 Initiative aims to build a healthier and more productive nation by strengthening both local and national nutrition efforts.

“This initiative seeks to ensure that every Nigerian child has access to proper nutrition, which is fundamental to building a healthy and prosperous nation,” she stated.