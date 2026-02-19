Zamfara Gov Inaugurates Projects, Promises More Dividends

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal on Tuesday inaugurated four major development projects in the Anka Local Government Area. The projects were the reconstructed and equipped Emir’s palace, the commencement of works on the Anka–Abbare Road, and the construction of the New Anka Local Government Secretariat.

Others were the construction of offices for the Hisbah and Community Protection Guards, as well as the reconstruction of the SAFE school in Anka.

Lawal urged the emirate and its people to continue cooperating to realize his administration’s objectives and ensure adequate measures are taken to maintain the structures. He said: “I’m here in Anka to fulfil our campaign promises to the people of Anka Local Government and Zamfara State.

“The official inauguration of the new palace for the ‘Sarkin Zamfaran Anka’ and the Zamfara State Council of Chiefs concludes today’s activities.

“Before we came here, I flagged off the commencement of Road Works for the Anka – Abbare Road. “This is an essential tributary that will improve access to our hinterland and enhance economic activity and its multiplier effects. “One key to rescuing Zamfara is restoring decency, honour, and dig.