Zamfara Gov: I Accept New Telegraph Award Wholeheartedly

Governor of Zamfara State, Dr Dauda Lawal, has hailed the Board and Management of Daily Telegraph Publishing Company for instituting the Annual Telegraph Awards to recognise individuals and corporate bodies who have excelled in their various careers and fields of endeavours.

Lawal, who endorsed the award initiative while receiving a letter of nomination for the New Telegraph Awards 2025, stated that recognising people who are making modest achievements in their little corners of the society serves as an encouragement to such people to do more for the good of the country.

“I accept this award wholeheartedly because it is a recognition of the efforts we are making as an administration to change the narrative about Zamfara State,” he said.

Lawal stated that the New Telegraph Awards, is a testimony to the fact that his administration has not allowed the challenge of insecurity to deny the citizens of Zamfara State the dividends of democracy. He said that contrary to the perception created by a section of the media, most citizens of Zamfara State still live their normal lives, pursuing their various daily livelihoods.

“Zamfara is good. We’re doing a lot to keep our people safe and happy. We inherited a very dysfunctional system. We inherited a three and a half month backlog of salaries when the minimum wage was still N7, 000 in Zamfara State.

“We were able to pay that and then we implemented the N30, 000 then minimum wage and we’re now paying N70, 000 minimum wage. We can say that we were among the first states that keyed into the N70,000 minimum wage and we are still paying.

We always pay our salaries on the 25th, not later than the 25th day of every month. You’re journalists, so you can verify that information anywhere. I’m a politician but I don’t lie. “In terms of pension, we had a 13-year backlog of pensions and we were able to clear it. We paid a total of N13.6 billion due to everyone up to 2024. So, we’re now just paying for 2025.