Zamfara Gov Flags Off Distribution Of Teaching/Learning Materials

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has flagged off the distribution of teaching and learning materials to 250 public primary and junior secondary schools across the state which were provided by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Abuja and UNICEF.

Governor Lawal, said the items to be distributed are for 250 beneficiary schools, which comprise 242,176 Textbooks for different grades, 200 Play Materials for ECCDE, 25 ECCDE Tables & Chairs, 8,210 Library materials resources and 35 UNICEF (NLP) focus schools for solar power equipment.

During the flag-off ceremony, the Governor expressed that Zamfara, an educationally disadvantaged state in Nigeria, will continue to require support and engagement from national and international partners to advance education in the state.

He said, “I am delighted to be at this significant event of distributing reading materials to students in our basic education subsector. This gesture is one of the many interventions that Zamfara State benefits from.

“We are overhauling sixty secondary schools across the state under the World Bank Assisted Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA). Each local government area has six secondary schools undergoing renovation, while the state capital, Gusau, has eight.

“The education emergency declared in the state is not limited to only basic and secondary education but also tertiary-level education. Provision of new facilities and rehabilitation of old ones is ongoing in all tertiary institutions across the state.

“Today’s event is a step in the right direction at the right time. It complements our efforts to provide Zamfara with qualitative and equitable education to liberate our people from ignorance and poverty.

He further heralded that, UNICEF’s noble objectives of promoting literacy and educational opportunities for students and learners in the Nigeria Learning Passport (NLP) initiative, aimed at facilitating learning both within and outside the classrooms, are commendable”

Earlier, the Executive Chairman of the ZSUBEB, Professor Nasir Anka, said this is a clear testament to our commitment is evident in our recent engagement with UBEC Abuja and UNICEF, where 150 ECCDE teachers are set to undergo capacity-building training workshops on Reggio Emilia, 100 Teachers (Strengthening Teachers English Proficiency STEP).

Other developments were the 500 P1 Teachers to be trained in Joly Phonics, 60 Headteachers on effective school leadership, 50 SSOs on effective school development and 178 Teachers on strengthening Mathematics and Science Education in Zamfara State. Adding that this initiative aims to enhance the quality of learning and assess students’ understanding of targeted subject areas.

“At this juncture, I wish to reiterate the determination of Zamfara State Universal Basic Education Board to implement effective strategies and relevant activities that enhance our teaching and learning environments. This effort is geared towards improving the quality of our teachers and pupils, aligning with the broader goals of education, particularly in the basic education sub-sector” Prof. Anka has stressed.