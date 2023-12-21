Zamfara Gov, First Bank Boss, Others Attend as Onasanya Buries Mother in Lagos

The vibrant city of Lagos played host to a spectacular celebration of life as Dr. Bisi Onasanya, a distinguished banker and the Chairman of The Address Homes, bid a grand farewell to his beloved mother, Mrs. Selimot Olaleye Elizabeth Onasanya (Nee Folorunsho) who transitioned to glory on November 18, at the age of 88.

The burial ceremony, marked by opulence and style attracted a collage of crème-de-la-creme in business, government and social circles including Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, who led the delegation of his government to the event, former Deputy Governor, Ogun state, Chief (Mrs) Yetunde Onanuga, her husband, Giwa Biodun Onanuga, First Bank Nigeria, MD/CEO, Dr Adesola Adeduntan, Convener/CEO of ARISE WOMEN, Pastor Mrs Siju Iluyomade, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, Pastor-in-Charge of RCCG, Region 20 and Special Assistant to the RCCG General Overseer on Christian Social Responsibility, among many others.

The two-day event commenced with a wake-keep at Mama’s residence in Ijede, Ikorodu, on Decem- ber 13, 2023, setting the stage for an extravagant commemoration. The commemorative events included a solemn church service at Abundant Life Baptist Church, Ijede Road, Ikorodu on Thursday, December 14, 2023, followed by a private interment ceremony at the Ikoyi Cemetery’s private wing.

Despite its exclusivity, a cluster of close associates and friends who attended the church service still joined the Onasanya family at the burial site to celebrate the late virtuous woman. The pinnacle of the celebration unfolded at the prestigious Harbour Point, Victoria Island, where a grand reception gathered top dignitaries among them representatives of Governors of Lagos, Ogun, and Abia among others.

With the music crooner, Seun Bankole, popularly known as SB LIVE, on the bandstand and pop- ular broadcaster and comedian Gbenga Adeyinka as compere, Dr. Onasanya spared no expense in ensuring a memorable day for his guests. Guests were treated to a display of opulence, with carefully selected hors d’oeuvres, mouth- watering menus, and an abundance of champagne, cognacs, and exotic wines.

The real estate colossus, dressed in stunning blue agbada, personally attended to every guest, ensuring everyone’s satisfaction. The venue’s elegance, adorned with kaleidoscopic chandeliers, reflected the meticulous planning of the organizers. Attendees revelled in a grand atmosphere of class and camaraderie, where the air buzzed with mirth and merry.

Despite wearing a smiling face throughout the ceremony, Dr Onasanya still carries the pains associated with losing one’s beloved mother. He told journalists that his mum’s death was so painful and that he would surely miss her as she was a caring, loving and accommodating Christian woman during her lifetime and would choose her as his mum if the opportunity presented itself again. He said: “No doubt I would choose her to be my mum, again and again.”