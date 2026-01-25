Zamfara Gov Expresses Satisfaction With Ongoing, Completed Projects

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has expressed satisfaction with the progress recorded on several projects in Gusau, the state capital, while urging relevant agencies and contractors to promptly address observed shortcomings to ensure timely completion and value for public money.

The Governor, accompanied by Lawal Barau Bungudu, Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, represented by Permanent Secretary Engr. Haruna Dikko, and Architect Ibrahim Agigi, Senior Special Adviser on Infrastructure, conducted an inspection tour of ongoing and completed infrastructural projects within the metropolis.

The visit covered key public facilities and road projects, including the Investment House, Zamfara State Police Headquarters, Central Police Station, Gadar Abu Magaji Road, Army Barracks, as well as the ongoing remodeling of Masallacin Yar Dole and Masallacin Tudun Wada.

During the inspection, officials of the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure provided detailed updates on the progress of each project, showcasing compliance with approved specifications, quality of materials used, and adherence to engineering and safety standards.

Governor Lawal emphasized the importance of timely project completion and directed contractors and agencies to immediately address any deficiencies.

The inspection also provided an opportunity to identify areas for improvement to ensure that all projects align with the vision and expectations of the Zamfara State Government.

Officials of the Ministry reiterated the administration’s commitment to delivering durable, people-oriented infrastructure that enhances security, stimulates economic activities, and improves the overall wellbeing of the citizens of Zamfara State.