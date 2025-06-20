Zamfara Gov Engages Traditional Rulers To Bolster Primary Healthcare Service Uptake

Share

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving primary healthcare delivery by actively involving traditional rulers and community leaders in the planning and implementation of healthcare policies.

During a strategic meeting with traditional rulers, Governor Lawal emphasized the critical role they play in driving community participation and ensuring local ownership of healthcare initiatives. He assured the royal fathers of their inclusion in every phase of healthcare reforms, particularly in the implementation of state health policies, noting their invaluable contributions.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nafisa Maradun, who also addressed the gathering, said the meeting focused on enhancing healthcare services for women and children by leveraging the deep influence traditional leaders hold within their communities.

Dr. Maradun highlighted progress under the ongoing Primary Healthcare (PHC) reform agenda. She revealed that within a 10-week period, 712 PHCs had been assessed across the state, with 581 fully evaluated and 90 currently undergoing renovation. She praised the traditional leaders for their support in various health interventions and affirmed continued federal support for PHC development.

The Commissioner underscored the administration’s dedication to health sector advancement, citing a significant 15% allocation of the state’s budget to healthcare. She also acknowledged the valuable contributions of development partners supporting Zamfara’s healthcare initiatives.

Chairman of the State Council of Chiefs and Emir of Anka, His Royal Highness Alhaji Attahiru Muhammad Ahmad, reiterated the traditional rulers’ unwavering support for healthcare delivery across Zamfara. He emphasized their role in promoting health awareness and overseeing the renovation and equipping of over 100 PHC centers.

The Emir pledged the Council’s full support in strengthening healthcare services from the grassroots to the state level.

