Zamfara Gov Charges Newly Appointed Judges On Quick Dispensation Of Justice

Governor Dauda Lawal has urged newly appointed judges in Zamfara State to prioritize the quick and impartial dispensation of justice as he presided over their swearing-in ceremony held at the Grand Chamber, Government House, Gusau.

The State Chief Judge, Kulu Aliyu, OFR, administered the oath of office and allegiance to three High Court judges and three Shari’ah Court of Appeal kadis.

The newly appointed High Court judges are Garba Sirajo, Esq., Bashir Rabi, Esq., and Abdullahi Nasir, Esq., while the new Kadis are Ibrahim Jibril, Muhammad Sanusi Magami, and Sha’aban Mansir.

In his address, Governor Lawal congratulated the appointees, noting that their selection followed due process and was approved by the National Judicial Council (NJC).

“Your appointments reflect the confidence the judicial system has reposed in you,” he said. “I urge you to justify this trust by upholding professionalism, integrity, honesty, and impartiality in your duties.”

The governor commended the State Chief Judge and Chairperson of the Zamfara State Judicial Service Commission, Hon. Justice Kulu Aliyu, and her team for the transparent selection process that led to the NJC’s approval of all nominees.

Governor Lawal emphasized that swift and unbiased delivery of justice is a cornerstone of a just and equitable society—especially in Zamfara, where his administration is working to rebuild the state and restore public trust.

“This is a crucial time for the Judiciary to align with our efforts to enhance citizens’ well-being. Continued collaboration between the Executive and Judiciary is essential to achieving our shared goals,” he said, pledging his administration’s support in terms of allowances, welfare, and conducive working conditions.

He also stressed that the appointments were aimed at strengthening the justice system with experienced hands for the benefit of society.

“Justice is a sacred duty. With Allah’s help, I am confident you will fulfill this responsibility. Prioritize swift justice to rebuild our society and restore confidence in governance,” he added.

Governor Lawal highlighted key achievements of his administration over the past two years, including significant investments in security, infrastructure, healthcare, education, and human capital development, despite security challenges.

He cited major reforms such as the increase of the minimum wage from ₦7,000 to ₦70,000, provision of Ramadan and Sallah bonuses, introduction of a 13th-month productivity allowance, and the clearance of 13 years of unpaid gratuities from 2011 to 2023.

“Our commitment to sustainable development remains unwavering,” the governor concluded.