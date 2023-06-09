Zamfara Gov, Ambassador To Saudi Arabia Score NAHCON High On Pilgrims Airlift

Zamfara Governor, Ambassador to Saudi Arabia score NAHCON high on pilgrims airlift “I have seen the result of better planning, organization and monitoring. It is a great accomplishment that you are able to utilize all the 95,000 slots allocated to Nigeria. Indeed, this will give us the impetus to ask for additional allocation next year. I want to say this year’s hajj operation has been very outstanding.”

The Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Dauda Lawal and the Nigerian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ambassador Yahaya Lawal have both commended the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for its unwavering commitment to uplift Hajj administration in the Country. The accolades were made on Monday during their separate visits to the Chairman of NAHCON , Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan at Hajj House, Abuja.

Governor Lawal while speaking commended the Commission for the seamless airlift of pilgrims across the country. “I want to commend the Management and Board of the Commission for the way and manner this year’s Hajj airlift is being conducted across the country, ” he said. The Governor stated that since he assumed office on May 29, he had decided not to interfere in the planning and execution of Hajj arrangements by the State’s Board in order not to jeopardize the exercise.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman/CEO of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan expressed delight at the style and maturity of the Governor since he assumed Office, saying, “You have been magnanimous in victory and you have continued to demonstrate that you are a progressive who is ready to serve the interest of the people of the State. I really want to commend you for that”.

The Chairman/CEO also had kind words for the Pilgrims and officials of Sokoto and Zamfara Pilgrims Welfare Boards for their efforts in ensuring that the airlift in the Sokoto Zone goes on seamlessly. “Indeed the flight operation in Sokoto Zone so far has been seamless. The pilgrims from the Zones are on record to be always on time to board the aircraft promptly,” Alhaji Hassan said.

Present during the governor’s visit were the Commissioners in charge of Policy, Personnel , Management and Finance(PPMF), Alhaji Nura Hassan Yakasai, Commissioner in charge of Operations/ Licensing and Tour Operators, Alhaji Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa and the Commissioner in charge of Planning, Re- search, Statistics, Information & Library Services(PRSILS), Sheikh Suleiman Momoh and host of other Senior Management Staff.

On his part, Ambassador Yahaya Lawal also commend- ed the Chairman for his vision and all-inclusive style of management in monitoring the organization of the Hajj airlift. “I’m so impressed with the monitoring of the airlift operation. I am so glad and delighted that the operation is getting on very well” he said.

Ambassador Lawal who breezed into the Central Coordinating Committee Meeting at the NAHCON’s office said that he was encouraged by what he saw in the Situation Room . “I have seen the result of better planning, organization and monitoring. It is a great accomplishment that you are able to utilize all the 95,000 slots allocated to Nigeria. Indeed, this will give us the impetus to ask for additional allocation next year. I want to say this year’s hajj operation has been very outstanding.”

He assured of the Embassy’s readiness and commitment to support and collaborate with NAHCON to achieve its desired objective of a successful Hajj. “We are at your disposal to collaborate with you for a successful operation this year and beyond in the discharge of your national assignment,” he concluded.