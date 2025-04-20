Zamfara: German-Funded Project Promotes Free Family Planning, Cancer Screening

Share

A German Development Bank (KfW)-funded non-governmental organization, Marie Stopes International (MSI), in collaboration with the Zamfara State Ministry of Health, has promoted free cervical cancer screening and family planning services for couples of reproductive age—encouraging them to secure pregnancies only when desired.

This was disclosed by the Regional Manager of MSI Nigeria Reproductive Choices, Abdulrahman Ibrahim Zagga, during a two-day workshop organized at the Zamfara State Ministry of Health for the presentation of findings from the Knowledge, Attitude, and Practice (KAP) Survey on Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) topics.

Zagga stated that the workshop addressed key issues including the economic benefits of family planning, cervical cancer screening, menstrual hygiene, and support for victims of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), especially women and adolescents in the state. He noted that 129 health facilities are currently receiving SRH support through outreach services provided by 40 MSI “Ladies.”

The event primarily focused on disseminating the baseline report of the KAP Survey under the Reproductive Health and Pandemic Resilience (RHPR) project. Stakeholders present included representatives from the Ministry of Health, FoMWAN, WoWICAN, CAN, the local media, and other community partners.

Also speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Health—represented by the Permanent Secretary, Malam Bashir Surajo—expressed appreciation to MSI Nigeria and KfW. He emphasized the improved capacity of health workers and enhanced access to SRH services in the state.

Malam Surajo further reiterated the state government’s commitment to utilizing the findings for effective policy-making and decision-making, aimed at strengthening the KfW-funded project facilitated through the German-Nigerian Cooperation.

