Zamfara: Gender Educator Condemns Killings Of Vulnerable Women

The Gender Educator Initiative has condemned recent coordinated attacks on several villages in Zamfara State, describing them as a brutal assault on vulnerable women and communities.

“We are deeply saddened and outraged by the recent wave of violent attacks in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State, where armed bandits launched coordinated assaults on multiple villages, killing at least five people and abducting scores, the majority of whom are women,” the organization said in a statement.

The statement, signed by the Founder and Executive Lead, Shafa’atu Suleiman, called on the federal and state governments to urgently deploy more security personnel to protect at-risk communities.

“As an organization committed to protecting the rights and dignity of women and children, we strongly condemn these acts of terror that continue to target the most vulnerable in our society,” she said.

Suleiman emphasized that every abducted woman represents more than a statistic, she is a mother, a sister, a caregiver, and a voice that deserves to be heard, not silenced by violence.

“These attacks not only endanger physical safety but also devastate the psychological well-being, reproductive health, and economic livelihoods of women and their children. Many now face the double trauma of displacement and the loss of their families, homes, and sense of security,” she added.

The Gender Educator Initiative urged all levels of government to ensure the safe return of abducted women and to provide them with comprehensive medical and psychological support. Suleiman also stressed the need for establishing women-centered support systems in conflict zones, including trauma counseling, shelters, and legal aid. She further advocated for the prioritization of education and economic empowerment programs for girls and women as a long-term strategy for resilience and recovery.

The group expressed solidarity with affected families and called on civil society and the media to maintain attention on the crisis, insisting that the safety and freedom of women and children must never be negotiable.

The Gender Educator Initiative is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting women, girls, and children in underserved communities. It promotes peacebuilding, gender equality, and challenges harmful gender stereotypes across society.