Zamfara Fist Lady Distributes Cash Assistance To Patients

The wife of Zamfara Governor, Hajiya Huriyya Lawal, has defrayed the medical bills of patients receiving treatment at the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau to mark her end-of-the-year humanitarian outreach.

The Press Secretary to the governor’s wife, Hajiya Rabi Yusuf in a statement yesterday in Gusau, said the support was distributed during a visit to patients admitted at the hospital. Yusuf said each of the patients on admission at the hospital received the sum of N150,000 to settle medical bills and to ease other financial challenges.

The governor’s wife, who stressed the importance of compassion and care for the sick, assured that supporting vulnerable members of the society remains the central focus of her humanitarian initiatives.

This, according to her, aligns with the state government’s commitment to improving citizens wellbeing. While offering prayers for speedy recovery of the patients, Mrs Lawal reassured government’s continued concern and support for their wellbeing.

A cross section of beneficiaries expressed gratitude for what they termed as timely intervention, describing it as thoughtful, compassionate and impactful.