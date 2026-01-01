Zamfara First Lady Offers Medical Support To Hospital Patients

The Zamfara State First Lady, Hajiya Huriyya Dauda Lawal, has provided medical support to patients admitted at the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau, as part of her end-of-year humanitarian outreach.

During the visit, the First Lady offered financial assistance of ₦150,000 each to patients receiving treatment at the hospital to help settle their medical bills and ease other financial challenges.

Hajiya Huriyya emphasised the importance of compassion and care for the sick, noting that supporting vulnerable members of society remains a key focus of her humanitarian initiatives.

She added that the gesture aligns with the state government’s commitment to improving citizens’ welfare and healthcare services.

She also offered prayers for the speedy recovery of the patients and reassured them of the government’s continued concern and support for their wellbeing.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the gesture by the Governor’s wife, describing the assistance as timely, commendable, compassionate, and impactful.