Zamfara First Lady Marries Off 100 Orphans

The wife of the Governor of Zamfara State, Huriyya Dauda Lawal, has married off 100 orphaned girls in the state, New Telegraph reports.,

The brides, who were well cared for before the wedding, received the necessary attention for their beautification on Thursday, December 19.

A dowry of one hundred and fifty-one thousand Naira was paid for each bride by the Governor’s wife.

Huriyya Dauda Lawal also provided essential household items, including sets of furniture such as cushions, beds, wardrobes, mattresses, and kitchen utensils.

She also presented financial assistance of N50,000 to each groom as a grant to start a business and become self-reliant, urging the brides to show respect to their husbands and practice patience.

She added that the Zakkat and Endowment Board would always be available to support them in case of any issues with their husbands.

