Zamfara First Lady Lauds T’Mafara LG Chair Over Distribution Of Ramadan Packages

The First Lady of Zamfara State, Hajiya Huriyya Dauda Lawal, has commended the Chairman of Talata Mafara Local Government Council, Hon. Yahaya Abubakar Yari, for his exemplary commitment to improving the welfare and livelihoods of his constituents through sustained relief and empowerment initiatives.

Hajiya Huriyya made the commendation during the distribution of Ramadan support packages in Talata Mafara on Thursday.

She expressed her appreciation for the Chairman’s consistent efforts to uplift vulnerable residents, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan, a period that reflects compassion, charity and community support.

She noted that the Ramadan intervention reflects a broader pattern of impactful leadership demonstrated by Hon. Yahaya Abubakar Yari. She highlighted his previous initiatives, including the provision of vehicles, medical assistance to vulnerable patients, renovation of hospitals, mosques, and schools, as well as the provision of business capital to women and youth across the local government area.

As part of the latest intervention, the Chairman distributed essential food items such as rice, millet, maize and sugar, alongside clothing materials including wrappers for women and bundles of brocades for men. Beneficiaries also received livestock such as Cows and Peugeot 406 vehicles, further revealing the scale and inclusiveness of the support programme.

The Governor’s wife described the gesture as timely and aligned with the vision of the Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, whose administration remains committed to enhancing the well-being and living standards of citizens across the state, stating that such initiatives exemplify compassionate, people-oriented leadership and reinforce the commitment to ensuring that no community is left behind in accessing the dividends of democracy.

She further called on other local government chairmen across the state to emulate the example set by Hon. Yahaya Abubakar Yari by prioritising impactful, community-driven programmes that directly address the needs of their constituents.

Huriyya also encouraged beneficiaries to utilise the distributed items responsibly and productively, particularly in light of prevailing economic challenges affecting many households.

She urged the people of Talata Mafara and the state at large to use the sacred month of Ramadan to pray for sustained peace, stability, and continued progress under the present administration. She offered prayers for Allah’s blessings upon the people of Talata Mafara and the entire state.