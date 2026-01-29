New Telegraph

January 29, 2026
Zamfara First Lady Commends Okeke Over Empowering 500 Youths

The First Lady of Zamfara State, Huriyya Dauda Lawal has commended the philanthropic efforts of Prince Onyeka Okeke, Founder of the Prince Okeke Foundation, for empowering 500 youths across the state in support of the developmental initiatives of Governor Dauda Lawal.

The Governor’s wife who was represented by the Senior Special Assistant on Women Mobilisation, Hajiya Hadiza Mai H.
described the initiative as timely and impactful, noting that it aligns with the vision and commitment of Governor Dauda Lawal towards youth empowerment, economic self‑reliance, and inclusive development in the state.

Hajiya Huriyya Dauda Lawal stated that, empowering young people with skills, tools and opportunities is a critical step towards reducing rate of unemployment, discouraging social vices and building a productive society in the future.

She praised Prince Onyeka Okeke for complementing government efforts through meaningful private‑sector intervention.

Huriyya further encouraged other well‑meaning individuals, organizations and foundations to emulate the gesture by investing in programmes that uplift youths and promote sustainable livelihoods.

She reaffirmed the Zamfara State Government’s commitment, under the leadership of Governor Dauda Lawal, to continue creating an enabling environment for partnership that support human capital development and improve the welfare of citizens.

The Governor’s wife also wished the beneficiaries success and urged them to make a productive use of the opportunities provided to contribute positively to the growth and development of Zamfara State.

Items distributed included, Foodstuffs donated to orphanage home,Grinding Machines, POS machines with Fifty thousand naira cash each as a starter, items for Tea business, Rice cake (Masa) business, Soyabean Cheese business and shoe shiners business.

