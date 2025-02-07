Zamfara Fire: Reps Member Mourns Death Of 17 Almajiris, Donates Cash, Relief Materials

Share

A member of the House of Representatives representing the Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji has expressed shock over the death of 17 Almajiri students consumed in an inferno in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Sani Jaji who is the Chairman, House Committee on Ecological Funds, has in a statement issued on Friday described the death as a great lacuna to the families, Muslim ummah, the Local Government Area and the state in general.

“I extend my condolences to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the government and people of Zamfara state, Kaura Namoda Local Government Council, and the families of the deceased children over the unfortunate fire incident.

While describing the fire as something destined by Allah, he further prayed to Almighty God to prevent future occurrences of such an incident in the state and across the nation.

“I am heartbroken by the tragic fire on Wednesday night at Almjiri school in my constituency located at Makarantar Malam Ghali in Kaura Namoda local government area.

“On behalf of myself, the people of Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency, I extended my condolences to the Government and people of Zamfara State, the families of the deceased children and the entire nation as we mourn the death of these young souls.

“During this time of mourning and sorrow, May Almighty Allah provide strength and comfort to the grieving families as they navigate this difficult period, and pray for the quick recovery of the injured”, Jaji has prayed.

“Though the cause of the fire accident is yet to be identified, I take it my responsibility to call on authorities to for the sake of avoiding reoccurrence, do everything humanly possible to trace the source”, Aminu has urged.

The lawmaker who sent a high-powered delegation to the venue of the incident to ascertain the situation and commiserate with the families, also donated cash assistance, drugs and relief materials to the victims.

Share

Please follow and like us: