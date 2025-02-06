Zamfara Fire: Prioritise Safety Standards In All Sectors, Catholic Church Tells FG

Share

Following the fire incident that claimed the lives of 17 children and left several others injured at an Islamic school in Kauran Namoda, Zamfara State, the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) has called on the Federal Government to prioritise safety standards by enforcing stringent safety standards not just in schools, but across all sectors.

CSN made the call in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Very Rev. Fr. Michael Ayanleke Banjo and Director, Social Communications, Very Rev. Fr. Michael Nsikak Umoh on Thursday in Abuja, while condoling with families of the victims, the people of Zamfara State, the Islamic community and others affected by the heartbreaking tragedy.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, the Catholic Church said the fire incident was a “heart-wrenching incident” and a grave loss not only to the affected families but also to the entire nation.

The Church said: “The loss of these young lives is a profound sorrow that resonates across the nation, and we share in your grief. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this time of unimaginable pain, asking for God’s comfort and strength to sustain you.

“Additionally, we pray for the swift and complete recovery of the injured, trusting that God’s healing presence will bring them peace and restoration in body and spirit.

“This tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need to prioritize safety everywhere across the nation. It is disheartening to acknowledge that we have witnessed too many avoidable deaths, especially due to the lack of proper safety standards.

“In many cases, the fire service is outrightly not available, non-functional or ill-equipped to respond effectively to such emergencies.

“We stand united with all Nigerians in calling for an immediate and renewed commitment to safeguarding human life. At all times, in all places, and by all means, the sacredness of human life must be defended and protected.

“We, therefore, urgently call on the government and relevant stakeholders to enforce stringent safety standards not only in schools but across all sectors of society.

“It is critical that we take immediate action to prevent the reoccurrence of such devastating incidents in the future and ensure that no more lives are lost due to avoidable negligence.

“We implore the government to prioritize the protection and security of human life in our nation, recognizing that every life is sacred and deserves to be safeguarded. May the souls of these young ones, whose lives were cut short so tragically, rest in perfect peace. Amen.”

