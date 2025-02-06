Zamfara Fire: Gov Lawal Sends Condolence To Victim’s Family

Share

Following the tragic fire outbreak that claimed the lives of 17 students at the Almajiri School on Wednesday, the Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that at least 17 students have tragically lost their lives due to a fire at an Almajiri school in Kaura-Namoda LGA of the state.

In a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, Lawal described the fire incident as highly unfortunate.

“I’m heartbroken by the tragic fire on Tuesday at Makarantar Mallam Ghali, an Almajiri School located in the Kauran Namoda local government area.

“On behalf of the Zamfara State Government, we extend our condolences to the families, the school, and the entire nation as we mourn the loss of these young souls.

“During this time of sorrow, may Almighty Allah provide strength and comfort to the grieving families as they navigate this difficult period. I extend my wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

“As a responsible government, we would examine the underlying causes of this fire and seek methods to prevent its recurrence in the future.

“We will provide all necessary support and assistance to the victims’ families.”

