Zamfara: Fire Destroys N273m Properties In 2023

Zamfara State Fire Service on Friday disclosed that properties valued at N273,335,230 were reportedly destroyed by fire outbreaks that occurred in different areas of the state in 2023.

This was contained in the state Fire Service’s yearly review of activities which was made available to New Telegraph in Gusau, the state capital.

The Executive Director of the agency, Abdullahi Jibo Dauran, said the fire incidents that resulted in huge losses were recorded between January and December, adding that the incidents occurred at various times throughout the year.

23 Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi LGs battling insecurity Dauran stated that a total of 842,933,340 properties were successfully saved, while 75 individuals were injured and 80 lost their lives due to fire-related incidents. Also, 75 fire calls were received during the same period. Dauran further elaborated that power surges, gas cooker incidents, and other factors caused the fire outbreaks in the Gusau metropolis. Dauran advised people of the State to always put off their electrical apparatuses before going to bed or leaving houses and offices. He said some of the duties of his office include, rescue operations, and humanitarian services, among others.