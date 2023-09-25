Zamfara Female Students: An abduction too many –ACF

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has condemned the abduction of female students of the Federal University, Gusau (FUGUS), saying that it is an abduction too many.

ACF in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Prof Tukur Muhammad-Baba, lamented that the targeting of female students is capable of affecting the girl-child education in the country.

The Forum, which calls for the immediate release of the students, asked the Federal Government to rejig the security architecture in the country with a view to combating banditry and kidnapping across the nation.

The northern apex body said it is evident that female students were specifically targeted and the bandits were at the crime scene fully prepared, adding: “Efforts to repel the bandits by elements of the Nigerian Army neither deterred nor stopped the bandits from going off with a yet-to-be fully ascertained number of hapless victims. “ACF condemns the abductions in the strongest of terms. It is very disconcerting that such a most unfortunate criminal incident is not the first of its kind in memory, but it certainly is one abduction too many to occur in any community in Nigeria, nor elsewhere in the world.

“For ACF the incident is even more worrisome, because of its far-reaching negative implications, among many others, for access to education which, especially for the girl-child, is subject to many formidable challenges in the best of times.

“A pointer to the unfolding tragedy is in an apparent voice note on Social Media where a girl was heard stating that her father had called her home, ordering that her pursuit of a university degree be abandoned; another was heard advising intending candidates for admission not to select this particular institution as place of choice. This is an absolutely and highly regrettable development to be condemned in all its ramifications.”

The forum also called on the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) to spare no efforts in ensuring that the abducted students are released, unharmed, forthwith.

“As always, ACF urges the FGN to rejig Nigeria’s security architecture and to come up with new multi-pronged containment strategies against security and related existential threats bedevilling schools and, indeed, all communities. Such new strategies should aim at the total eradication of the scourge of banditry and terrorism country-wide.”

They also commiserated with the victims of the attack, their parents and FUGUS, calling for the immediate and unconditional release of the abducted students, unharmed.

ACF commended the Zamfara State Government for its timely response to the situation through a high-powered delegation on a confidence-building visit to the scene to commiserate with and reassure the community about the government’s commitment to citizens’ safety and security.