November 29, 2025
Zamfara: Female Police Cover 5km Road Walk Celebrating 70-Year In Service

As part of the nationwide celebrations marking 70 years of women’s active involvement in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Female Police Officers of the Zamfara State Command on Saturday embarked on a 5-kilometre road walk within Gusau metropolis.

The exercise is one of the activities lined up to celebrate seven decades of dedication, professionalism, and invaluable contributions of women to policing and national security.

The road walk featured female personnel from various units and formations across the Command, demonstrating unity, strength, and a shared commitment to service.

The event also highlights the remarkable resilience and steadfastness of Women Police Officers in promoting peace, protecting lives and property, and supporting security operations in Zamfara State and the country as a whole.

