Zamfara: Fear Grips Residents as Community Protection Guards Kill Prominent Cleric

…Guards Arrested Over Murder

The people of Mada district under Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State have been thrown into apprehension following the alleged extra judicial killing of a prominent Islamic scholar who served as Chief Imam of the town, Malam Hassan Mada, allegedly by members of Community Protection Guards (CPG) on Tuesday.

A resident of Mada who identified himself as Malam Isa Mada, narrated that the Chief Imam, Malam Hassan Mada, had on Tuesday performed ablution to wait for prayer time around 3:30pm, just then members of the CPG emerged in team and forcefully whisked him away down to a nearby bush where without any hesitation, they slaughtered him to death.

It was further revealed that, there was misunderstanding between the slain Chief Imam and one of the CPG leaders in Mada, over the arrest of some Okada riders who returned from Ibadan, Oyo State where they run their business. “On their return from Ibadan a year ago, the embattled CPG member had facilitated their arrest in the name of bandits upon which they were detained at the CID department at the Zamfara State Police Command, Gusau, with the intervention of the late Chief Imam and the district head of Mada.”

When contacted, the state commander of the Community Protection Guards, Col. Rabi’u Yandoto, confirmed the incident, saying two CPG personnel had been arrested in connection with the incident. Col. Yandoto explained that the CPG headquarters knew nothing about the arrest of the chief Imam, adding that “traditionally, we have to give orders for any arrest.”