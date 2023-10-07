Zamfara Family Eating Grass For Survival Finally Get Help

Hauwa’u Halliru and her children, who were forced to eat grass for survival after being displaced by bandits in Zamfara State have received crucial aid and assistance from the state government.

Saturday Telegraph learned that the Governor of the state, Dauda Lawal made the decision following the heart-wrenching video which went viral on social media.

Reacting to the development in a press statement issued on Friday, the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Idris revealed that Governor Lawal personally received the woman at the Government House and provided them with a new home, alongside a scholarship for the children.

It has been reported that the woman and her family had suffered complete losses due to the relentless banditry attacks in their community.

READ ALSO:

“The plight of the displaced woman highlights the urgent need for action to address the root causes of displacement and ensure that families have access to necessities.

“The Governor hosted the displaced woman as a demonstration of his unwavering dedication to safeguarding the lives and welfare of all citizens in Zamfara.

“Hauwa’u Halliru is a victim who lost everything due to banditry.

“Governor Lawal expressed his commitment to ending insecurity in the state and offered condolences to families affected by banditry.

“As a compassionate leader, Governor Lawal promptly provided the displaced woman with a roof over her head and a comfortable and well-furnished home,” the governor’s statement reads, reassuring Hauwa of his government’s determination to feed her family and also providing other necessities and ensuring that she rebuilds her life with dignity and security.

The statement added: “Furthermore, His Excellency instructed the Commissioner of Education, Science, and Technology to ensure her children’s immediate enrolment and full scholarship.

“He also urged all relevant authorities to intensify efforts in identifying vulnerable families facing similar challenges and provide them with necessary support.

“In his remarks, Comrade Salisu Umar, the Chairman of the Human Rights Defenders, expressed admiration for the Governor’s commitment to the safety and welfare of the people.

“He lauded the Governor’s proactive approach and stated that it was the first time he had witnessed such a display of leadership in the state, noting that his words echoed the sentiment of the people who have long awaited a leader to put their needs first.”