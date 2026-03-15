Zamfara: FAAN Commends High-Quality Construction Of Gusau Int’l Airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), during an inspection visit to the airport construction site in Gusau, Zamfara State, praised Governor Dauda Lawal for ensuring that the construction of the Gusau International Airport is of a quality high enough to meet international standards.

Speaking during the visit on Saturday evening, the leader of the FAAN delegation, Mukhtar Ali Dan-Batta, described the airport as the best developing airport project currently under construction in the North-Western region of Nigeria.

Dan-Batta noted that the standard of work, planning, and commitment observed at the project site demonstrate the state government’s determination to deliver a modern and high-quality aviation facility that will serve the region.

The FAAN delegation was received and conducted around the project site by the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Lawal Barau Bungudu, who briefed the team on the progress recorded so far and reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to the successful completion of the project.

The ongoing construction of the Gusau International Airport is expected to significantly enhance air transportation, attract investment, and stimulate economic development in Zamfara State and the entire North-Western region.