Zamfara Explosions: Joint Police-Military EOD Teams Clear Gusau-Magami-Dansadau Road

The Zamfara State Police Command has announced the successful completion of a joint Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) sweep operation along the Gusau–Magami–Dansadau Road.

In a statement by PPRO of Zamfara Police Command, DSP Yazid Abubakar, said the operation followed an unfortunate incident that occurred on December 27, when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detonated along the Magami–Dan sadau axis, resulting in the loss of eight lives and the destruction of property.

The statement further disclosed that, in response, the Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Police Command, CP Ibrahim Balarabe Maikaba, promptly directed the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Base 25, Gusau, to conduct a comprehensive sweep of the af- fected route to ensure the safety of lives and property.

“Consequently, a joint operation comprising the Police EOD Team, Military EOD operatives, and the Joint Task Force under Operation Fansa-Yamma was carried out.

The exercise, led by SP Abdurraziq Musa Hassan, Officer-in-Charge of EOD, with adequate security backup from the Command, was successfully concluded on December 30, at about 2000 hours.

“Following the thorough sweep, the Gusau–Magami–Dansadau Road has been cleared and declared safe for normal vehicular and human movement. “The Zamfara State Police Command, in synergy with sister security agencies, remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the state.