Zamfara Explosion: Police, Military Dismantle IED Planted By Bandits

The Zamfara State Police Command has announced a successful dismantling of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by suspected terrorists along the Danjibga–Kuncin Kalgo axis, Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the PPRO of the Command, DSP Yazid Abubakar, saying the success was made by the joint operation comprised personnel of the Police EOD-CBRN Unit, Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Military EOD, with heavy security backup from the Command, led by SP Abdulrazak Musa Hassan.

According to the statement, following the implementation of standard Render Safe Procedures (RSP), the team professionally and safely neutralised a pressure-plate IED discovered at the location while the explosive components were successfully recovered for further forensic examination.

“After a thorough sweep and technical assessment of the area, it was certified free of any further IED threats, thereby ensuring the safety of commuters and residents along the axis.

“The Zamfara State Police Command encouraged the members of the public to remain vigilant and continue to provide timely and credible information to security agencies”, it solicited.