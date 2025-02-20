Zamfara Explosion: NEMA Visits Victims As Ex-Gov Pays Hospital Bill

Share

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Wednesday deployed its operatives to the Usmanu Danfodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto State to assess the humanitarian situation of the victims of the explosion that occurred at the Chemical Market in Talata-Mafara in Zamfara State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the explosion, on Tuesday was triggered by the careless disposal of a cigarette remnant of gunpowder, leading to a massive fire.

The explosion resulted in significant damage, affecting 50 individuals with varying degrees of injuries.

NEMA disclosed that three fatalities had been recorded while 46 injured persons were receiving treatment at the Usman Danfodio Teaching Hospital due to the severity of their conditions.

The team confirmed that victims were being treated in different hospital divisions, including the Orthopaedic ward, Surgical unit, ICU burns unit, and ENT division.

However, the former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Abdul Aziz Yari, has promised to pay all the medical expenses for the 50 explosion victims.

Speaking to newsmen in Talata-Mafara, the Zonal Coordinator of Senator Yari Constituency Office, Alhaji Sha’aya’u Sarkin Pawa, said the lawmaker had promised to continue paying for the medical bills of the affected persons until they were discharged from the hospital.

Sarkin Pawa said it was the former Zamfara Governor who directed the immediate evacuation of all the victims to the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, for proper and adequate treatment.

The Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Shehu Dalijan, said the Police Anti-bomb Squad was studying what happened.

