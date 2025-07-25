The Emir of Gusau, Ibrahim Bello, has passed away at the age of 71.

He died on Thursday at a private hospital in Abuja following a brief illness.

The announcement was made by the Secretary of the Gusau Emirate Council, Sambo A. Sambo, who confirmed the monarch’s death on behalf of the council.

Ibrahim Bello, a First-Class Emir, was turbaned on March 16, 2015, during the administration of former Zamfara State Governor, Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar.

He was the 15th Emir of Gusau, descending from the lineage of Sheikh Sambo Dan Ashafa, a close companion of the revered Islamic reformer and jihadist leader, Usman Dan Fodio, and the founding Emir of Gusau.

Before ascending the throne, Dr. Bello was a licensed nursing professional, known for his significant contributions to the development of the health sector in both Sokoto and Zamfara States.

The late Emir is survived by his wives, children, and grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the Gusau Emirate Council in due course.