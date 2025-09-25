Zamfara: Emir Of Bungudu Appoints Journalist As First Jekada Of Emirate

The Emir of Bungudu, Sarkin Fulani of Bungudu, His Royal Highness Alhaji Hassan Attahiru, has approved the appointment of veteran journalist, Aminu Lawal Bungudu, as the first Jekada of Bungudu Emirate, a traditional title which literally means Ambassador of the Emirate.

The appointment, announced in a letter signed by the Emirate Secretary, Alhaji Usman Ibrahim Ahmad, was described as a recognition of Lawal’s long-standing humanitarian services and contributions to the development of the emirate.

According to palace officials, the position of Jekada had remained vacant for generations due to the absence of a qualified candidate who met the strict requirements. The Emirate council noted that Aminu Lawal’s record of service, particularly to vulnerable groups in the community, made him a deserving recipient.

During a thank-you visit to the palace on Thursday, Aminu Lawal expressed gratitude to the Emir and the council for the honour, saying:

“I did not know that the emirate had been monitoring my activities. The recognition of the humanitarian services I have been rendering, especially to the vulnerable, has encouraged me to do more.”

In his response, the Emir of Bungudu commended the new Jekada, stating that his efforts in health, education, and other social services aligned with the vision of the emirate.

“The contributions of the new Jekada are a reflection of our objectives to meet the needs of our people. Personalities like him are highly needed in taking the emirate to greater heights,” the Emir said.

Before his appointment, Aminu Lawal served as a journalist and rose to the position of Senior Reporter with the Zamfara State-owned radio station.

The appointment of Lawal as the pioneer Jekada marks a historic moment for the Bungudu Emirate, reinforcing its commitment to recognising service, loyalty, and community development.