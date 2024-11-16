Zamfara Electorate Shun LG Election, Desert Polling Units

Share

The Saturday Local Government election in Zamfara State has suffered zero participation of the electorate, leaving electoral officers alone with election materials at the polling units across the 14 Local Government Areas of the state.

Findings revealed that the absence of the major opposition party, APC in the list of participating parties as recorded by the Zamfara State Independent Electoral Commission (ZASIEC) was tabled as reason for electorate to remain indoor.

People have been seen going about their businesses in Gusau, the state capital even on the pretence of not being aware of any Local Government election is going on.

Malam Mahmud Jangari, a shop keeper at one of the major markets in the state capital, said he personally chosen to boycott the election for believing that, there is no amount of justice in the steps taken by ZASIEC in running the election.

He said, ”I don’t want to waste my time, after all, the list of winners is already there waiting for announcement even before closing time”.

Reports from various parts of the state revealed that the situation remain same as that of Gusau, farmers and traders are busy attending to their normal businesses while many others remain homes to watch their family affairs.

The Chairman of ZASIEC, Bala Aliyu could not be reached for comment, but in his preelection address, he claimed that all needed measures had been taken by the Commission to get the teeming voters mobilized.

