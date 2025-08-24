Zamfara Election: IGP Commends Police, Journalists For Peaceful Polls

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has expressed deep appreciation for the professionalism of police officers and other security agencies in ensuring a peaceful and hitch-free supplementary election in Zamfara State.

His commendation was conveyed by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Mohammed Gumel, who described the exercise as one of the most peaceful elections ever conducted in the state.

Speaking at the Zamfara State Police Command Headquarters while addressing officers deployed for the polls, AIG Gumel lauded their adherence to rules of engagement and professionalism throughout the exercise.

He also praised the electorate and political parties for their cooperation, which contributed significantly to the peaceful atmosphere.

“There was no record of violence, political thuggery, or election manipulation during or after the polls. No arrests were made throughout the period,” he stated.

Gumel, alongside the Zamfara State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Maikaba, further commended journalists for their responsible coverage of the election.

“On behalf of the IGP, I must commend the teeming reporters from numerous media organizations for their professional and constitutionally guided coverage before, during, and after the election,” Gumel added.