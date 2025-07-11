Zamfara Disburses N5.9b For UBEC/SUBEB 2024 Matching Grant Projects

The Zamfara State Government has disbursed a total of ₦5,917,330,703.95 under the 2024 UBEC/SUBEB Matching Grant Projects, marking a major step toward overhauling the state’s basic education infrastructure.

Governor Dauda Lawal officially flagged off the project during a contract notification award ceremony held at the Government House in Gusau on Friday.

The event marked the formal commencement of contracts awarded to local contractors under the initiative.

In his address, Governor Lawal reiterated his administration’s commitment to revamping the education sector, describing education as the foundation of societal development.

“Quality education begins with quality infrastructure,” he said, noting that the matching grant projects would include the construction of new mega schools, renovation of existing classrooms, and the implementation of security enhancements to ensure safe and conducive learning environments.

The Governor also announced plans to install modern Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) facilities across schools in the state, linking education with student health and overall well-being.

“By promoting health and hygiene in our schools, we are investing not just in education, but in the future of our children,” he added.

The ₦5.9 billion investment is expected to fund projects that will transform learning conditions and boost enrolment and retention rates across Zamfara’s public basic schools.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Malam Wadatau Madawaki, lauded the local contractors selected for the initiative and charged them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and accountability.

“These projects are not just contracts; they represent the hopes and aspirations of thousands of children and families across Zamfara,” Madawaki stated.

Also speaking at the event, the Executive Chairman of the Zamfara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Professor Nasir Garba Anka, emphasized the collaborative nature of the initiative, which he said is crucial for long-term sustainability.

“This approach ensures community ownership and accountability, making it more likely that the benefits of these projects will reach all corners of Zamfara State,” Prof. Anka noted.

The ceremony was attended by members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, chairmen of the 14 local government councils, and other key stakeholders, all of whom expressed support for the initiative.

The 2024 UBEC/SUBEB Matching Grant Projects are part of Governor Lawal’s broader educational reform agenda aimed at improving access to quality basic education, reducing the number of out-of-school children, and preparing Zamfara’s youth for a more competitive future.