Zamfara: Defence HQ Lauds Operation Fansan Yamma

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Assessment Team has commended the efforts of troops under Operation Fansan Yamma (OPFY) for their dedication in sustaining pressure against terrorists and criminal elements across the North-West and parts of the North-Central region of Nigeria.

This commendation was made by the team leader, Major General W\.B. Idris, during an assessment visit to the OPFY Headquarters in Gusau, Zamfara State, on 15 July 2025.

A statement by the Media Information Officer, Captain David Adewusi, quoted Major General Idris as emphasizing the importance of continuous evaluation of joint operations to ensure alignment with the military’s strategic objectives and the national aim of establishing a cohesive Joint Task Force.

The visit, according to Idris, aimed to assess the current state of operational activities, reinforce inter-agency collaboration, and explore opportunities to enhance the overall effectiveness of counterterrorism and anti-banditry efforts in the region.

He praised the professionalism and coordination demonstrated by the troops and other security agencies involved in OPFY operations, acknowledging their resilience and commitment despite the difficult terrain and complex security challenges.

The General urged the troops to sustain the current tempo and stressed the need for enhanced synergy among security agencies and other stakeholders to maximize operational impact.

In response, the Theatre Commander, Major General Oluyinka Soyele, expressed appreciation for the visit, describing it as a timely and strategic step toward improving field operations. He reiterated his commitment to maintaining operational efficiency, boosting troop morale, and fostering stronger collaboration across security stakeholders.

As part of the visit, the DHQ Assessment Team toured frontline positions in Kwotorkoshi and Tsafe, located in Bungudu and Tsafe Local Government Areas of Zamfara State. At each stop, the team leader commended the troops for their steadfastness and urged them to remain focused on the mission of OPFY.

The visit was seen as vital to enhancing morale, validating ongoing efforts, and reaffirming the federal government’s commitment to restoring peace and stability in the affected regions.