Zamfara Decries Continued Operations Of Unregistered Private Higher Institutions

The Zamfara State Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology has expressed concern over the indiscriminate establishment and operation of unregistered private higher institutions across the state.

In a statement signed by the Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Bashir Abashiya, proprietors of such institutions were warned about the serious implications of their actions on the state’s education sector.

The statement noted that many of these institutions fail to meet minimum required standards, particularly in terms of qualified staff and adequate infrastructure, which undermines the quality and integrity of education in Zamfara.

The Ministry emphasized that the establishment and operation of any private higher institution without proper registration and accreditation violates existing regulations and will not be tolerated.

It further called on the management of all unregistered private higher institutions to present themselves to the Ministry and follow due process, in order to comply with state government policies as well as national and international standards.

The Ministry reassured the public of its commitment to standardization, quality assurance, and effective service delivery in the education sector, and urged all stakeholders to cooperate in achieving these objectives.