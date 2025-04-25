Zamfara: Counter-Terrorism Centre Applauds Gov Lawal Over Security Measures

Share

The National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) has lauded Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State for his strong commitment to strengthening security and collaborating with federal efforts to combat terrorism and violent extremism in the region.

A high-level delegation from the Centre visited the Zamfara State Government House on Thursday, where they held strategic discussions with the Governor in the council chamber as part of a nationwide advocacy and engagement campaign led by the Office of the National Security Adviser.

The NCTC, operating under the mandate of the National Security Adviser (NSA), provides leadership and strategic direction for the Armed Forces, law enforcement, and intelligence agencies on counterterrorism efforts across the country.

Speaking during the engagement, Governor Lawal expressed appreciation for the Centre’s proactive outreach and reiterated Zamfara’s readiness to collaborate closely with the Office of the NSA to address the state’s long-standing security challenges.

“I have always said that if we can handle insecurity in Zamfara effectively, we will be solving 80% of the security issues affecting the North,” Governor Lawal stated.

“What I have seen from the initiatives so far gives me hope. With cooperation and consultation, we can make significant progress.”

Governor Lawal also acknowledged the involvement of international development partners, particularly the European Union, in supporting security interventions and pledged the State’s willingness to provide counterpart funding for any initiative aimed at restoring peace.

“We are ready to support any program that brings positive changes to our people. If you are ready to begin tomorrow, so are we,” he affirmed.

“We need a timeline, and I will assign a dedicated team to engage with the Counter Terrorism Centre to ensure consistent follow-up.”

Leading the delegation, Ambassador Mairo Musa Abbas, Head of the Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE) unit, conveyed greetings on behalf of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the National Counter Terrorism Coordinator, Major General Adamu Garba Laka.

“Our visit is part of a strategic nationwide engagement. We are here to witness first-hand the leadership and effort being made in Zamfara and to build a strong partnership with your government in turning the tide against banditry and terrorism,” Abbas said.

She praised the Governor’s commitment to fostering a safer, more resilient Zamfara and emphasized the need for continuous collaboration to build sustainable peace and development.

Zamfara has been one of the most affected States in the North-West by banditry and terrorist activities. The visit by the NCTC signals a renewed effort by federal authorities to align closely with state governments in tackling insecurity through joint planning, intelligence sharing, and capacity building.

Share