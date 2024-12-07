Zamfara Communities in Panic Over Bombs Explosions

Share

Inhabitants of villages around Dansadau district under Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State have been thrown into panic by multiple bomb explosions reported to be planted on the roads by dreaded groups of bandits.

The appalling development, which compelled both bikes and vehicles users to abandon their mobilities and opted for trek no matter the distance and heavy shouldered loads feeling safer than using roads meant to avoid igniting planted bombs against their mobilities.

The recent explosions according to the local witnesses, had it that two people on bike along Malele village while on their way to Dangulbi on Friday were killed by bomb explosion as another unit of bombs planted by the bandits also exploded along Dansadau – Malamawa roads.

Accounts by witnesses of the incident, said some bike-riding miners from Malele village while returning to their Dangulbi home town, were reported to have rode over a planted bomb, which exploded instantly and killed two of them while two others sustained serious injuries.

According to other sources, the new dangerous way of killing innocent people being introduced by the bandits at different points within Dansadau district, were masterminded by two bandits’ leaders Dogo Gide and Janbross, who have been in list of most declared wanted by the security operatives.

A resident of Dangulbi town, who identified himself as Kabiru Kanya, said few days before the commencement of the unwanted explosions, a bandit kingpin, Dogo Gide, was sighted in company with his gang members busy doing strange activities. ”But nobody thought the result would be bomb explosions.

“Narrations from both the numerous villages in Dansadau district have unanimously disputed the claim by one of the security Chiefs in the state, that the bombs were planted by the new dangerous group identified as Lakurawa.”

